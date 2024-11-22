Blazing Inferno Engulfs Handloom Shop in Yamuna Nagar
A massive fire erupted in a handloom shop at Chhoti Line Sadar Bazar in Yamuna Nagar, drawing emergency response for containment. Firefighters acted promptly, deploying multiple units to control the flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but causes linked to electrical faults remain under investigation.
On Friday, a massive blaze erupted in a handloom shop located at Chhoti Line Sadar Bazar in Yamuna Nagar, sending towering flames into the sky and prompting an immediate emergency response.
Fire officer Rajiv Jamboj confirmed that the alert was received at 12:30 pm, prompting the dispatch of three fire tenders to the scene. As the fire's intensity grew, additional support arrived, eventually mobilizing a total of seven fire engines to subdue the blaze.
No casualties were reported in the incident, which follows a similar fire on Thursday involving crop residue in Haryana's Kaithal district, suspected to result from an electric short circuit in overhead power cables.
