Left Menu

Blazing Inferno Engulfs Handloom Shop in Yamuna Nagar

A massive fire erupted in a handloom shop at Chhoti Line Sadar Bazar in Yamuna Nagar, drawing emergency response for containment. Firefighters acted promptly, deploying multiple units to control the flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but causes linked to electrical faults remain under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:25 IST
Blazing Inferno Engulfs Handloom Shop in Yamuna Nagar
A major fire broke out in a handloom shop in Yamuna Nagar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, a massive blaze erupted in a handloom shop located at Chhoti Line Sadar Bazar in Yamuna Nagar, sending towering flames into the sky and prompting an immediate emergency response.

Fire officer Rajiv Jamboj confirmed that the alert was received at 12:30 pm, prompting the dispatch of three fire tenders to the scene. As the fire's intensity grew, additional support arrived, eventually mobilizing a total of seven fire engines to subdue the blaze.

No casualties were reported in the incident, which follows a similar fire on Thursday involving crop residue in Haryana's Kaithal district, suspected to result from an electric short circuit in overhead power cables.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024