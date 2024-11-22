Left Menu

Sebi Proposes Major Overhaul to Diversify Clearing Corporations' Ownership

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed diversifying and broadening the ownership of clearing corporations, currently owned by stock exchanges. The plan aims to ensure fairness, minimize disruption, and maintain CCs as profit-making public utilities. Sebi has invited public comments by December 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:32 IST
Sebi Proposes Major Overhaul to Diversify Clearing Corporations' Ownership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday introduced a proposal to diversify and expand the ownership of clearing corporations, which are fully-owned subsidiaries of stock exchanges. The current Sebi regulations restrict clearing corporations from public listing, only allowing their parent stock exchanges to do so.

Sebi emphasized the importance of ensuring that any ownership transition of clearing corporations is equitable for all stakeholders and minimizes disruption to the capital markets. The proposal includes a method where a 49% stake in a clearing corporation might be distributed to existing shareholders and the remaining 51% would initially stay with the parent stock exchange.

Over five years, the parent stock exchange would need to reduce its holding to 15% or less. Alternatively, a full transfer of clearing corporation shares to existing exchange shareholders could occur, allowing trades to take place independently. Public comments on these proposals are being invited by Sebi until December 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024