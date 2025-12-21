Left Menu

Doubt on European-Ukrainian Peace Proposals for Ukraine Conflict

Russian officials express skepticism about European and Ukrainian amendments to U.S. peace proposals for Ukraine. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov believes these changes do not enhance prospects for lasting peace. Talks between U.S. and Russian officials took place in Florida, involving key figures like Kirill Dmitriev and Jared Kushner.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's top foreign policy aide voiced skepticism on Sunday regarding the potential for European and Ukrainian alterations to U.S. peace proposals to enhance the chances of ceasefire in Ukraine, according to Interfax news agency.

Yuri Ushakov, the Kremlin's foreign policy aide, emphasized to reporters that the European and Ukrainian suggested amendments likely do not bolster the possibility of achieving a sustainable peace agreement.

While European and Ukrainian negotiators deliberate on modifications to U.S. proposals aimed at resolving the prolonged conflict, details of these changes remain unclear. Meanwhile, U.S. and Russian officials convened in Florida for talks, with Kirill Dmitriev mentioning the constructive nature of the discussions with U.S. envoys and Jared Kushner.

