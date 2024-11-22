Adani Solar Bribery Scandal Unravels Amid US Probe
Gautam and Sagar Adani are under U.S. investigation for bribery during a solar park deal with France's TotalEnergies. Despite claims of innocence by the Adani Group, legal documents reveal substantial payments to Indian officials to secure project success, raising serious questions about the transaction's integrity.
The renewable energy landscape is rocked by revelations of alleged bribery involving Indian tycoon Gautam Adani and TotalEnergies. Legal documents accuse Adani and associates of making improper payments to Indian officials for a project sale worth $444 million.
While TotalEnergies maintains silence over prior knowledge of the U.S. investigation, the allegations raise eyebrows over business ethics. The company's acquisition of a substantial solar stake in Khavda Park comes under scrutiny amid these charges.
The allegations, denied by the Adani Group as baseless, stem from a broader inquiry into actions undertaken between 2021 and 2024. This investigation underscores ongoing concerns over integrity within the renewable energy sector.
