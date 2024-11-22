Left Menu

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal Challenges Charges in Adani Controversy

Renowned criminal lawyer Vijay Aggarwal has raised questions about the validity of US charges against Gautam Adani, dismissing allegations of large-scale bribery as baseless. Drawing parallels to other high-profile cases, Aggarwal warned against premature judgments without solid evidence, emphasizing potential competitive motives behind the claims.

Advocatae Vijay Aggarwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prominent criminal attorney Advocate Vijay Aggarwal has expressed skepticism about the recent allegations involving Gautam Adani, which stem from charges by US prosecutors over suspected bribery in solar energy contracts. Aggarwal downplayed the media outrage surrounding the extensive 54-page indictment, stating that he sees no substantial evidence connecting Adani to wrongdoing. "Currently, there's nothing solid. You can't connect any dots when you look at this indictment," he remarked.

Aggarwal further asserted that the case is just another in a series of similar allegations that seemingly have no immediate impact on either business operations or personal reputations. He maintained, "In India, there are no repercussions. In business, there are no repercussions. Personally, there are none. Someone is presumed innocent until proven guilty." Referencing financial details from the indictment, he argued against the logic of paying significant bribes for returns that could otherwise be obtained from standard bank deposits.

Drawing parallels with previous high-profile scandals, Aggarwal highlighted similar cases in Canada and India, referencing the coal scam and the lack of evidence in recent Canadian allegations. He suggested these examples demonstrate the fragility of such charges without concrete proof. He further mentioned the need to consider competitive motivations in the corporate world, where conglomerates like the Adani Group face multifaceted interests, including competition from Chinese firms and oil-rich nations. "With large conglomerates, competing interests are inevitable," Aggarwal stated. "Some might seek to undermine competitors or exploit a dip in share prices for personal gain."

Regarding media reports suggesting an arrest warrant for Adani, Aggarwal clarified the misunderstanding, noting that a warrant for information, not an arrest, appeared to be the focus. He compared the scenario to cases involving Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, highlighting the importance of formal legal procedures in assessing the validity of charges. He emphasized that any conclusions should rely on the presentation of concrete evidence during formal judicial assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

