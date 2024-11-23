Left Menu

Delhi Suffers Severe Smog as Air Quality Plummets

Residents of New Delhi woke up to severe smog and fog, with the Air Quality Index dropping to 420, signaling dangerous conditions. Train services faced delays due to poor visibility. Authorities continue measures, including vehicle bans, to tackle the city's persistent air pollution crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:06 IST
Delhi Suffers Severe Smog as Air Quality Plummets
Visuals of a thick layer of smog from the India Gate (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi's residents awaken to a city shrouded in dense smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) spirals into the 'Severe' category, with a recorded AQI of 420 according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The situation appears grim in various locations, with Anand Vihar showing an AQI of 457, Ashok Vihar 455, Chandni Chowk 439, and RK Puram 421—all classified under 'severe'. The CPCB defines an AQI between 401 and 500 as severe, posing serious health risks to the populace.

Resulting poor visibility has caused significant disruptions in train schedules, with the Jansardhan Express experiencing a staggering delay of 661 minutes. Meanwhile, environmental measures such as a ban on certain diesel vehicles continue as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai asserts the government's ongoing efforts to combat air pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024