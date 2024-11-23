Delhi Suffers Severe Smog as Air Quality Plummets

New Delhi's residents awaken to a city shrouded in dense smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) spirals into the 'Severe' category, with a recorded AQI of 420 according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The situation appears grim in various locations, with Anand Vihar showing an AQI of 457, Ashok Vihar 455, Chandni Chowk 439, and RK Puram 421—all classified under 'severe'. The CPCB defines an AQI between 401 and 500 as severe, posing serious health risks to the populace.

Resulting poor visibility has caused significant disruptions in train schedules, with the Jansardhan Express experiencing a staggering delay of 661 minutes. Meanwhile, environmental measures such as a ban on certain diesel vehicles continue as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai asserts the government's ongoing efforts to combat air pollution.

