Left Menu

Severe Heatwave and Alerts Sweep Across India

The India Meteorological Department has issued heatwave alerts across multiple states, with severe conditions expected in regions like Gujarat and Rajasthan. Temperatures are soaring, reaching record levels, and impacting major cities. The ongoing heatwave is also accompanied by poor air quality, contributing further to the challenging weather scenario.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:14 IST
Severe Heatwave and Alerts Sweep Across India
People cover their faces to save themselves from heatwave in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert for Delhi, forecasting significant temperature rises and heatwave conditions over the next two days. Simultaneously, a red alert has been raised for Gujarat, with an orange alert extended from April 8 to April 10 as the Saurashtra and Kutch regions grapple with intense heat waves.

Kandla in Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch recorded a peak temperature of 44°C yesterday, with 21 cities across five states surpassing 42°C. Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are among other regions on high alert, expecting intense heat over the coming days.

Rajasthan is experiencing some of the most extreme temperatures, with Barmer hitting a historic high of 45.6°C — approximately 6.8°C above the norm for early April. Alerts have been escalated across several states as IMD projects ongoing heatwave conditions, coupled with challenging air quality levels in Delhi, where AQI readings remain concerningly high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025