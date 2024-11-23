Left Menu

Synapse 2024: Celebrating 30 Years of Nucleus Software's Innovation

The Synapse 2024 event marked 30 years of Nucleus Software's impactful presence in Southeast Asia's financial landscape. It celebrated the company's leadership in banking innovation and strengthened India-Singapore partnerships, emphasizing technology's transformative role in financial services and highlighting the need for inclusive, scalable solutions in a globalized economy.

Updated: 23-11-2024 10:46 IST
  • Singapore

Nucleus Software recently celebrated its 30th anniversary at Synapse 2024, showcasing its pivotal role in reshaping financial services across Southeast Asia. The event held in Singapore brought together top finance and technology leaders to explore future banking directions.

Synapse 2024 also highlighted the Global Finance & Technology Network's (GFTN) mission, supported by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, to advocate for responsible technology use in financial services. The discussions underscored the evolving India-Singapore partnership, which is crucial for innovation and financial inclusiveness as digital banking transforms worldwide.

Key figures such as Vishnu R. Dusad, Co-founder of Nucleus Software, as well as Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS Group, and other notable speakers, discussed the importance of technology for scalable and customer-focused services. Emphasis was placed on inclusive ecosystems, decentralized finance, and creating unified frameworks to drive global financial connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

