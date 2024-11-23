Solidus Tech Appoints Jaspal Singh as CTO, Aims for Solar Leadership

Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd., a prominent name in solar EPC solutions, has announced the appointment of Mr. Jaspal Singh as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With an extensive career spanning over two decades in solar energy and project management, Mr. Singh's expertise promises to enhance Solidus's technological vision and commitment to renewable energy.

Mr. Singh brings to the table significant experience from his previous leadership roles in international projects at NTPC, including the pioneering of India's first floating solar PV projects. Armed with credentials from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research and Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, he is set to spearhead innovative solar solutions and execute high-impact projects.

Under Mr. Singh's leadership, Solidus is poised for substantial growth, currently handling 350 MWp projects with aspirations to expand into strategic Indian markets like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. His appointment aligns with Solidus's objective to contribute to India's renewable energy goals, supported by enthusiastic backing from Managing Director Mr. Harvinder Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)