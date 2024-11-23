Left Menu

Japan's Ambitious Emission Cut by 2035

The Japanese government plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by the fiscal year 2035, as reported by the Nikkei. This new target follows a previous goal of a 46% reduction by 2030. The Fukushima disaster in 2011 increased Japan’s dependence on fossil fuels, impacting emissions.

  • Japan

Japan is gearing up to set a new benchmark in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by the fiscal year 2035, according to a report by the Nikkei business daily.

The country had earlier committed to a significant 46% reduction target to be achieved by 2030.

The Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011 resulted in elevated reliance on fossil fuels, contributing to a surge in emissions. This move underscores Japan's commitment to environmental responsibility and global climate goals.

