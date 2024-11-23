Left Menu

Addressing the Agri Crisis: Supreme Court Panel's Insights

A Supreme Court-appointed panel has issued an interim report highlighting key causes of India's agrarian distress, such as stagnant yields and rising debts. Recommendations include examining legal sanctity for Minimum Support Price and direct income support. The panel also noted severe economic stress and a spike in farmer suicides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:12 IST
A Supreme Court-appointed panel has released its interim findings on India's ongoing agrarian distress, citing stagnant yields, rising production costs, and mounting debts as major issues afflicting farmers.

In its detailed report, the committee proposed solutions like granting legal sanctity to Minimum Support Price (MSP) and offering direct income support to farmers. Chaired by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Nawab Singh, the panel stressed the non-political nature of the ongoing protests at the Shambhu border.

The report also highlighted alarming statistics, including high levels of farmer suicides due to financial struggles, urging immediate attention to revitalize agriculture and assure remunerative prices.

