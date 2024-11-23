India's First Green Hydrogen Buses Roll Out Amidst Himalayan Majesty

In a pioneering move towards sustainable energy, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated NTPC's Green Hydrogen Mobility Project on Saturday. The project, stationed at an altitude of 11,562 feet, includes a groundbreaking hydrogen-fuelling station, a 1.7 MW solar plant, and five fuel cell buses.

This initiative marks India's first deployment of hydrogen buses on public roads, reinforcing NTPC's goal of reaching a 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032. The event witnessed the minister flagging off the green hydrogen buses and completing a 12 km journey from the hydrogen filling station to Leh airport.

Designed to withstand harsh climatic conditions, the project can store hydrogen at 350 bar pressure and mitigate 350 MT of carbon emissions annually. NTPC plans to expand similar projects, including a hydrogen hub in Andhra Pradesh, as part of its renewable and green hydrogen endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)