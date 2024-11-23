Left Menu

India's First Green Hydrogen Buses Roll Out Amidst Himalayan Majesty

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated India's first Green Hydrogen Mobility Project with NTPC, featuring a hydrogen-fuelling station, solar plant, and five hydrogen buses. This project aims to expand renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions. NTPC plans to achieve 60 GW renewable capacity by 2032.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pioneering move towards sustainable energy, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated NTPC's Green Hydrogen Mobility Project on Saturday. The project, stationed at an altitude of 11,562 feet, includes a groundbreaking hydrogen-fuelling station, a 1.7 MW solar plant, and five fuel cell buses.

This initiative marks India's first deployment of hydrogen buses on public roads, reinforcing NTPC's goal of reaching a 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032. The event witnessed the minister flagging off the green hydrogen buses and completing a 12 km journey from the hydrogen filling station to Leh airport.

Designed to withstand harsh climatic conditions, the project can store hydrogen at 350 bar pressure and mitigate 350 MT of carbon emissions annually. NTPC plans to expand similar projects, including a hydrogen hub in Andhra Pradesh, as part of its renewable and green hydrogen endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

