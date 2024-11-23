Left Menu

Triumphant Stand: Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Victory Marks New Milestone for Congress

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu congratulates Priyanka Gandhi on her commanding victory in the Wayanad by-election. CM also acknowledges efforts in Jharkhand Assembly elections. Sukhu criticizes BJP for obstructionist politics in Himachal, highlighting government achievements such as MGNREGA wage increase and old pension scheme reinstatement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:04 IST
Triumphant Stand: Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Victory Marks New Milestone for Congress
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous win, Priyanka Gandhi secured a record-breaking victory in the Wayanad by-election, as noted by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Sukhu extended congratulations to Gandhi, celebrating the milestone as a significant boost for the Congress party.

The achievement comes on the heels of the Congress party's success in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, a triumph Sukhu credited to the tireless dedication of senior leaders and party workers. Expressing gratitude, Priyanka Gandhi thanked the voters of Wayanad for entrusting her with the responsibility to represent them, attributing her win to the groundwork laid by her brother Rahul Gandhi.

Securing the seat with a substantial margin, Gandhi won 6,22,338 votes, defeating BJP's Navya Haridas and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri. The remarkable electoral result filled the parliamentary spot vacated by Rahul Gandhi, who chose to retain Rae Bareli in UP.

Meanwhile, CM Sukhu aired criticism against the BJP's governance in Himachal Pradesh, accusing it of diverting attention from critical public issues. He highlighted the current state administration's progress, including economic strengthening and developmental initiatives, positioning them as responses the opposition fails to acknowledge accurately.

Sukhu pinpointed the fragmented leadership within the BJP, challenged them on their educational governance record, and underscored reforms achieved under his administration, including MGNREGA wage increments and pension scheme reinstatements. He assured the population of continued efforts toward a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh through transformative policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024