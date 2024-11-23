Triumphant Stand: Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Victory Marks New Milestone for Congress

In a momentous win, Priyanka Gandhi secured a record-breaking victory in the Wayanad by-election, as noted by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Sukhu extended congratulations to Gandhi, celebrating the milestone as a significant boost for the Congress party.

The achievement comes on the heels of the Congress party's success in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, a triumph Sukhu credited to the tireless dedication of senior leaders and party workers. Expressing gratitude, Priyanka Gandhi thanked the voters of Wayanad for entrusting her with the responsibility to represent them, attributing her win to the groundwork laid by her brother Rahul Gandhi.

Securing the seat with a substantial margin, Gandhi won 6,22,338 votes, defeating BJP's Navya Haridas and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri. The remarkable electoral result filled the parliamentary spot vacated by Rahul Gandhi, who chose to retain Rae Bareli in UP.

Meanwhile, CM Sukhu aired criticism against the BJP's governance in Himachal Pradesh, accusing it of diverting attention from critical public issues. He highlighted the current state administration's progress, including economic strengthening and developmental initiatives, positioning them as responses the opposition fails to acknowledge accurately.

Sukhu pinpointed the fragmented leadership within the BJP, challenged them on their educational governance record, and underscored reforms achieved under his administration, including MGNREGA wage increments and pension scheme reinstatements. He assured the population of continued efforts toward a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh through transformative policies.

