Left Menu

Landslide Victory for Mahayuti in Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The Mahayuti alliance has claimed a decisive victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, with BJP and its allies, including Shiv Sena and NCP, leading in over 233 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) managed only 48 seats. Congress plans to analyze varying electoral outcomes in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:50 IST
Landslide Victory for Mahayuti in Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Congress leader TS Singh Deo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by BJP, has clinched a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, capturing the majority of the state's 288 seats. BJP, along with its allies Shiv Sena and NCP, is leading in over 233 seats, leaving the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) trailing with just 48 seats.

Congress leader TS Singh Deo expressed shock over the unexpected margin of defeat for the MVA. He highlighted the necessity for the Congress to introspect on their electoral strategies, comparing their loss in Maharashtra to their win in Jharkhand. Deo admitted the BJP's resource advantage played a significant role in the election outcome.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Maharashtra results as a victory for development and good governance, assuring continued efforts towards the state's progress. The elections also marked the first major contest post the internal splits within the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024