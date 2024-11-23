Landslide Victory for Mahayuti in Maharashtra Assembly Polls
The Mahayuti alliance has claimed a decisive victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, with BJP and its allies, including Shiv Sena and NCP, leading in over 233 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) managed only 48 seats. Congress plans to analyze varying electoral outcomes in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
- Country:
- India
The ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by BJP, has clinched a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, capturing the majority of the state's 288 seats. BJP, along with its allies Shiv Sena and NCP, is leading in over 233 seats, leaving the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) trailing with just 48 seats.
Congress leader TS Singh Deo expressed shock over the unexpected margin of defeat for the MVA. He highlighted the necessity for the Congress to introspect on their electoral strategies, comparing their loss in Maharashtra to their win in Jharkhand. Deo admitted the BJP's resource advantage played a significant role in the election outcome.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Maharashtra results as a victory for development and good governance, assuring continued efforts towards the state's progress. The elections also marked the first major contest post the internal splits within the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- elections
- Mahayuti
- BJP
- Shiv Sena
- NCP
- MVA
- TS Singh Deo
- Prime Minister Modi
- assembly polls
ALSO READ
NCP MLA Denies Legal Notice Allegations in Porsche Crash Row
Uddhav Thackeray Defends Shiv Sena's Identity Amid Political Rivalries
It is important for Maharashtra to defeat Mahayuti govt and support MVA for stability and good governance: Cong chief Kharge in Mumbai.
Battle Lines Drawn: MVA Sets Stage for Maharashtra Assembly Polls
MVA Confident Amidst Maharashtra Poll Strategies