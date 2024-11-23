Landslide Victory for Mahayuti in Maharashtra Assembly Polls

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by BJP, has clinched a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, capturing the majority of the state's 288 seats. BJP, along with its allies Shiv Sena and NCP, is leading in over 233 seats, leaving the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) trailing with just 48 seats.

Congress leader TS Singh Deo expressed shock over the unexpected margin of defeat for the MVA. He highlighted the necessity for the Congress to introspect on their electoral strategies, comparing their loss in Maharashtra to their win in Jharkhand. Deo admitted the BJP's resource advantage played a significant role in the election outcome.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Maharashtra results as a victory for development and good governance, assuring continued efforts towards the state's progress. The elections also marked the first major contest post the internal splits within the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party.

