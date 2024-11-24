Left Menu

COP29 Summit: A New Climate Finance Milestone or Missed Opportunity?

The COP29 summit concluded with a contentious deal to provide $300 billion annually in climate finance by 2035. Despite some positive reactions, criticism emerged over perceived inadequacies in the agreement, spotlighting the ongoing debate about global responsibility in tackling climate change.

Updated: 24-11-2024 04:57 IST
At the COP29 summit in Baku, a contentious agreement was reached to provide $300 billion annually in climate finance by 2035. The deal received a standing ovation from some delegates but was met with criticism from others who felt it fell short of what was needed.

United Nations Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell emphasized the agreement as an essential insurance policy for humanity's future, despite acknowledging the significant work that remains. However, India's Chandni Raina expressed disappointment, calling the deal an 'optical illusion' that fails to address the pressing challenge effectively.

Meanwhile, various representatives voiced their opinions on the deal's implications. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Bolivia's Diego Pacheco Balanza highlighted the need for committed action and questioned the adequacy of the finance promised. The agreement's mixed reception underscores the ongoing struggle to balance ambition and feasibility in global climate policy.

