Climate Finance Deal Reached at COP29 Amid Tensions and Setbacks

The U.N. climate summit in Baku ended with a climate finance agreement set at $300 billion by 2035, amid contentious discussions over its adequacy.

Tensions were fueled by Donald Trump's presidential win, casting doubts on the U.S. commitment to climate initiatives. The summit also formalized a rulebook for carbon credits, aiming to boost climate funding.

However, the failure to advance the transition from fossil fuels highlighted the influence of fossil fuel interests, overshadowing the event's achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)