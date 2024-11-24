Left Menu

Climate Finance Deal Reached at COP29 Amid Tensions and Setbacks

The COP29 summit in Baku concluded with a $300 billion annual climate finance target by 2035, though developing nations found it insufficient. Tensions arose over Trump's election and climate-oriented trade barriers. A rulebook for carbon credits was established, but fossil fuel interests overshadowed progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 07:44 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 07:44 IST
Climate Finance Deal Reached at COP29 Amid Tensions and Setbacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.N. climate summit in Baku ended with a climate finance agreement set at $300 billion by 2035, amid contentious discussions over its adequacy.

Tensions were fueled by Donald Trump's presidential win, casting doubts on the U.S. commitment to climate initiatives. The summit also formalized a rulebook for carbon credits, aiming to boost climate funding.

However, the failure to advance the transition from fossil fuels highlighted the influence of fossil fuel interests, overshadowing the event's achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024