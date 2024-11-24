Revolutionizing Pension Verification: The Impact of Digital Life Certificates

The introduction of digital life certificates (DLCs) represents a transformative development in the pension verification process, according to a senior official from Punjab National Bank (PNB). This initiative has been heralded as a 'game changer' due to its user-friendly nature and its ability to expedite the verification process.

Sanjay Varshneya, Chief General Manager of PNB, noted that DLCs significantly simplify the process for pensioners by offering door-to-door service. This not only reduces delays but also supports the independence of senior citizens by alleviating the need for physical presence in offices amid health challenges.

PNB has initiated a special campaign, processing over 2.15 lakh DLCs in 20 days, with mega camps organized nationwide to reach the largest concentrations of pensioners. As part of the broader 'Jeevan Pramaan' campaign, the bank is leveraging Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to eliminate fraud and improve service efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)