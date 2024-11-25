Delhi's Air Crisis: Congress MP Calls for Urgent Action

In a bid to address the persistent air pollution crisis plaguing the capital, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has taken action by writing to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha, calling for an urgent discussion on the matter. Ranjan's letter, dated November 22, highlights the critical need for dialogue under Rule 176 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha.

Ranjan stresses that Delhi's pollution is an issue decades in the making, with efforts to combat it dating back to 1995 when environmentalists and legal authorities first sought judicial intervention. She cites the annual resurgence of air quality concerns, particularly severe during winter months, as residents, especially those in the national capital region, are increasingly vulnerable to respiratory ailments.

Recent air quality readings have reached alarming high levels, prompting Ranjan to criticize both state and central governments for their 'repeated failures' in addressing the crisis. Emphasizing the need for urgent and stringent measures, she urges a collaborative effort between the government and industries to ensure clean air for citizens. Meanwhile, data from the Central Pollution Control Board recorded Delhi's AQI at a 'poor' level, after fluctuating between 'very poor' and 'severe.'

(With inputs from agencies.)