Illegal Tree Felling Sparks Environmental Concerns in Dwarka

The Delhi Forest and Wildlife Department has issued notices to CPWD and NII following a complaint about the unauthorized felling of around 100 trees in Dwarka's Sector 5. A forest team halted the activity, which occurred without the necessary permission under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Forest and Wildlife Department has taken action against the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and the National Institute of Immunology (NII) following allegations of illegal tree felling in Dwarka's Sector 5.

The complaint, which was filed by a local resident, led to a forest team's inspection of the site where approximately 100 trees were reportedly cut down without obtaining mandatory permission under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

The authorities have halted the ongoing creation efforts and have demanded explanations from the involved parties. The definition of a tree under the DPTA is stringent, with specific measurements required to categorize plants for protection.

