Left Menu

DUSU Elections: Student Political Battle Renewed in North Campus

After a two-month delay, vote counting for Delhi University Students' Union elections started at North Campus. The delay followed Delhi High Court's order for campaign defacement cleanup. With multiple parties competing fiercely, the outcome will influence university politics and reflect broader ideological conflicts among student bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:19 IST
DUSU Elections: Student Political Battle Renewed in North Campus
Reprsentative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The vote counting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections commenced on Monday at the university's North Campus, following an almost two-month delay. Initially scheduled for September 28, the results were postponed due to a Delhi High Court directive. The court mandated the university to address issues of defacement from campaign activities before announcing the winners.

This year's elections have seen intense competition, with 21 candidates vying for four key central panel positions. Among the roles, eight candidates are competing for president, five for vice-president, and four each for secretary and joint secretary.

Significant contenders for the presidential post include the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and a coalition of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI). The vice-president race sees candidates like ABVP's Bhanu Pratap Singh, NSUI's Yash Nandal, and AISA's Ayush Mondal.

In the race for the secretary role, ABVP's Mitravinda Karanwal faces NSUI's Namrata Jeph Meena and SFI's Anamika K. For joint secretary, it's a contest among ABVP's Aman Kapasia, NSUI's Lokesh Choudhary, and SFI's Sneha Aggarwal. Currently, the ABVP holds three out of four significant positions in DUSU, with NSUI occupying the vice-presidency. The election outcomes are crucial for shaping university politics, highlighting ongoing ideological disputes among major student groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024