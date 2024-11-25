BJD to Push for Odisha's Special Category Status in Winter Parliament Session
Biju Janata Dal aims to push for Odisha's Special Category status in the Winter Parliament session, criticizing BJP's unfulfilled promise. The party also contests the Waqf Amendment Bill, emphasizing minority rights. Key bills and opposition strategies are set to shape legislative discussions.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is set to vigorously pursue the long-standing demand for Special Category status for Odisha in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Party MP Sasmit Patra criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to deliver on its 2014 election manifesto promise.
Additionally, Patra voiced strong objections to the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, highlighting a large-scale protest by BJD's minority cell in Bhubaneswar. The party has communicated its concerns and recommendations to the President through the Governor, emphasizing the need to safeguard minority interests.
The Winter session, commencing today and concluding on December 20, will deliberate on multiple issues, including the controversial Waqf Bill. Opposition leaders from the INDIA bloc, led by Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge, are poised to formulate strategies to address pressing matters such as Manipur violence and allegations against the Adani group.
