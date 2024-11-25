Tension Escalates as Sambhal Violence Sparks Political Blame Game

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, holding them responsible for the violent incident in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Singh accused the Opposition of orchestrating unrest with an intention to destabilize the region, drawing parallels with the Godhra incident.

Speaking at a press conference, Singh remarked that the attack was not merely on the survey team but symbolized an assault on India's Constitution and democratic values. He warned that such acts aim to fuel nationwide chaos, suggesting that Sambhal could turn into a scenario akin to Bangladesh.

As violence erupted during an ASI survey at a Mughal-era mosque, district authorities imposed strict entry restrictions in Sambhal. Police investigations identified Zia Ur Rehman Barq, a Samajwadi Party MP, and his son among the accused, though Barq denied the charges and blamed a conspiracy by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)