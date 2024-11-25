Tension Escalates as Sambhal Violence Sparks Political Blame Game

Left Menu

Union Minister Giriraj Singh blames Opposition for instigating violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Allegations include plans to create unrest, similar to the Godhra incident. Accusations against Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq are denied, while police assure the situation is under investigation and under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:26 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, holding them responsible for the violent incident in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Singh accused the Opposition of orchestrating unrest with an intention to destabilize the region, drawing parallels with the Godhra incident.

Speaking at a press conference, Singh remarked that the attack was not merely on the survey team but symbolized an assault on India's Constitution and democratic values. He warned that such acts aim to fuel nationwide chaos, suggesting that Sambhal could turn into a scenario akin to Bangladesh.

As violence erupted during an ASI survey at a Mughal-era mosque, district authorities imposed strict entry restrictions in Sambhal. Police investigations identified Zia Ur Rehman Barq, a Samajwadi Party MP, and his son among the accused, though Barq denied the charges and blamed a conspiracy by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

