Empowering Women: The 'Ladli Bahan' Initiative and the Fight Against Gender Violence

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized that the 'Ladli Bahan' scheme is for empowering women, not for vote gain, as he launched the national campaign 'Nayi Chetna' against gender-based violence. The initiative aims to enhance awareness about gender equality and women's empowerment nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated his commitment to women's empowerment, stating that the 'Ladli Bahan' scheme, launched during his tenure as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, was not designed to gather votes but to empower women. His comments coincided with the launch of the third edition of a national initiative against gender-based violence, 'Nayi Chetna -- Pahal Badlaav Ki.'

Chouhan highlighted various women-centric plans rolled out during his leadership, including the breakthrough direct-benefit-transfer scheme 'Ladli Bahan.' Similar initiatives in Maharashtra and Jharkhand have bolstered the maintaining governments' power. Chouhan urged the necessity of economic, social, political, and educational empowerment of women to tackle gender violence effectively.

The 'Nayi Chetna' campaign, led by the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) and encompassing several ministries, is a nationwide month-long endeavor aimed at raising awareness and encouraging collective action against gender-based violence. The effort has engaged millions, underlining significant progress in the journey towards gender equality and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

