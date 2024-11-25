Empowering Women: Nayi Chetna Campaign Takes Stand Against Gender Violence
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlights the Nayi Chetna campaign's efforts in supporting women through self-help groups to combat gender violence. A nationwide initiative organized by various ministries, it seeks to promote gender equality and empower women in social, political, and educational spheres across India.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has unveiled the Nayi Chetna campaign, a robust initiative aimed at bolstering women's fight against gender violence via self-help groups in every village. Emphasizing the importance of speaking out, Chouhan aligns the campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission for women's empowerment.
Initiated by the Department of Rural Development, this month-long campaign is set to span all Indian states and union territories until December 23. Operating under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), it embodies a 'whole-of-government' approach, engaging nine distinct ministries, including Women and Child Development and Health and Family Welfare, among others.
The campaign, now in its third edition, aspires to raise awareness and drive actionable change against gender-based violence. Historically, it has mobilized millions for gender equality. Objectives cover awareness-raising, urging community action, and establishing robust support systems, with a mission to empower local institutions and facilitate decisive measures against gender violence.
