Empowering Women: Nayi Chetna Campaign Takes Stand Against Gender Violence

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlights the Nayi Chetna campaign's efforts in supporting women through self-help groups to combat gender violence. A nationwide initiative organized by various ministries, it seeks to promote gender equality and empower women in social, political, and educational spheres across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:30 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has unveiled the Nayi Chetna campaign, a robust initiative aimed at bolstering women's fight against gender violence via self-help groups in every village. Emphasizing the importance of speaking out, Chouhan aligns the campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission for women's empowerment.

Initiated by the Department of Rural Development, this month-long campaign is set to span all Indian states and union territories until December 23. Operating under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), it embodies a 'whole-of-government' approach, engaging nine distinct ministries, including Women and Child Development and Health and Family Welfare, among others.

The campaign, now in its third edition, aspires to raise awareness and drive actionable change against gender-based violence. Historically, it has mobilized millions for gender equality. Objectives cover awareness-raising, urging community action, and establishing robust support systems, with a mission to empower local institutions and facilitate decisive measures against gender violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

