Subansiri Mega Hydro Leap: Powering the Future

The Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, marking a major milestone in India's infrastructure, will see three units operational by March 2025. Located on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, this ambitious project is set to be fully functioning by May 2026, according to project head Rajendra Prasad.

With 3,000 workers laboring tirelessly in Gerukamukh village, the venture is 95-96% complete. Once fully operational, it will provide electricity to 17 states, including major power shares for Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The project's completion will see it hailed as India's largest conventional power endeavor.

Commenced in 2005, the project faced significant delays due to local protests, leading to a cost surge from Rs 6,285 crore to Rs 26,000 crore. Overcoming these challenges, the NHPC has committed to finalizing the project, promising substantial revenue and employment benefits.

