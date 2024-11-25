Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Updates Governor on State Developments and Celebrates Electoral Wins

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a visit to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati on Monday to discuss key state matters. The meeting focused on various development issues and the implementation of welfare schemes aimed at benefiting all sections of Assam's population.

The Chief Minister also briefed the Governor on the state's ongoing development projects, highlighting the administration's efforts to improve infrastructure and services. The discussion underscored the government's commitment to equitable growth across Assam.

In a related development, Sarma celebrated the victory of three newly elected BJP MLAs from the recent by-polls in Guwahati, where the NDA coalition, led by the BJP, secured all five contested assembly seats in Assam. These wins were part of a larger by-election effort across 15 states, which included high-profile contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her debut run.

(With inputs from agencies.)