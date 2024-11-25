Left Menu

Alleged Panchayat Official Caught in Controversial Video in Himachal Pradesh

A video has surfaced showing an alleged panchayat official warning Kashmiri shawl sellers against trading in Himachal Pradesh and asking them to chant religious slogans. The incident stirred controversy, with calls for action against intimidation. Official response awaits a formal complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video has emerged on social media, depicting a woman who claims to be a panchayat official confronting two Kashmiri shawl sellers in Himachal Pradesh. The woman is seen warning the traders against selling their goods in the area, insisting they chant religious slogans to prove loyalty to the country.

Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, shared the controversial footage on X, suggesting the incident took place in the Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. In the video, the woman advises potential buyers to choose 'Hindu' sellers over the Kashmiris.

Following the video release, Khuehami asserted that the Chief Minister's office had promised action against any intimidation. However, Naresh Chauhan, the CM's media advisor, confirmed no formal complaint had been lodged, though assured potential inquiries if necessary. Annually, many Kashmiris come to the state for sales and work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

