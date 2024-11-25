Abandoned Infant Found in Field: Search for Missing Mother

In a troubling incident in Faridpur, a 20-day-old infant was discovered abandoned in a field as authorities launched a search for her missing mother. The police reported on Monday that the mother left their home with the baby late Sunday night and has remained untraceable since.

Local residents from the Line Par Mathiya New Colony area found the baby near a petrol pump on Monday morning and promptly notified the police. Faridpur Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam explained that the infant, having been exposed to the cold ground for several hours, was in deteriorating health and subsequently admitted to a community health center by her father.

The father, Janki Prasad, informed authorities that his wife, Krishna Devi, gave birth to the child on November 5. Police are intensively working to locate the mother as the investigation proceeds.

