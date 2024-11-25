Left Menu

Market Surge: Wall Street Celebrates Bessent's Treasury Secretary Nomination

Markets responded positively as Scott Bessent was nominated as U.S. Treasury Secretary, driving global equities and Wall Street indices to record highs. Investors are anticipating tax cuts and a moderate fiscal policy. Bond yields fell, and currencies fluctuated amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:40 IST
Global markets rallied as Scott Bessent was announced as the next U.S. Treasury Secretary. Investors showed optimism, with the S&P 500 and Dow reaching new heights. Wall Street's confidence stemmed from anticipated tax cuts and a fiscally cautious approach.

Treasury yields fell significantly, reflecting expectations of a balanced fiscal policy under Bessent, a sentiment reinforced by his earlier comments on gradual tariff implementation. Meanwhile, currency markets reacted variably, with the dollar fluctuating against major currencies.

This financial boost came amid geopolitical tensions, such as the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, and economic forecasts, including upcoming U.S. PCE data and Federal Reserve minutes release. Additionally, oil and gold prices dipped, reflecting market shifts and investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

