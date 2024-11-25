Market Surge: Wall Street Celebrates Bessent's Treasury Secretary Nomination

Global markets rallied as Scott Bessent was announced as the next U.S. Treasury Secretary. Investors showed optimism, with the S&P 500 and Dow reaching new heights. Wall Street's confidence stemmed from anticipated tax cuts and a fiscally cautious approach.

Treasury yields fell significantly, reflecting expectations of a balanced fiscal policy under Bessent, a sentiment reinforced by his earlier comments on gradual tariff implementation. Meanwhile, currency markets reacted variably, with the dollar fluctuating against major currencies.

This financial boost came amid geopolitical tensions, such as the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, and economic forecasts, including upcoming U.S. PCE data and Federal Reserve minutes release. Additionally, oil and gold prices dipped, reflecting market shifts and investor sentiment.

