Green Light for Tato-I Hydro Electric Project: Boosting Arunachal's Energy and Infrastructure

The Indian government has approved a Rs1,750 crore investment for the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project in Arunachal Pradesh. The project will enhance the region's power supply and infrastructure, providing economic and social benefits, including improved roads, healthcare, and educational facilities, alongside employment and community initiatives.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned a significant investment of Rs1,750 crore for the development of the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (HEP) in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi Yomi district. Official sources have indicated a planned completion timeline of 50 months.

Boasting an installed capacity of 186 MW, the Tato-I HEP is anticipated to generate 802 million units (MU) of power, which is poised to enhance power distribution in Arunachal Pradesh and aid in stabilizing the national grid. The project will be executed through a collaboration between the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO) and the Arunachal Pradesh government, with a strategic governmental contribution towards infrastructure.

The state will receive 12% of free power alongside 1% allocated to the Local Area Development Fund (LADF), fostering substantial infrastructural and socio-economic advancements in the district. The project encompasses the creation of vital roads and bridges, plus facilities like hospitals and vocational institutes. Local communities will also gain from compensations, job creation, and community-driven initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

