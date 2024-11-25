Subansiri Hydropower: Revitalizing India's Energy Landscape
The Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project in Assam aims to become India's largest conventional power project. Managed by NHPC, it's nearing completion with three units set to operate by March 2025. The project will supply electricity across 17 states and generate significant employment and revenue.
The Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, India's prospective largest conventional power project, is nearing completion in Assam. Managed by NHPC, around 3,000 workers are laboring tirelessly to ensure the venture comes to fruition.
Situated along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, the project will channel its energy across 17 states upon the commissioning of its initial three units by March 2025, according to NHPC Executive Director Rajendra Prasad. This ambitious undertaking aims to boost the region's power capacity immensely.
Despite setbacks caused by local protests which halted construction from December 2011 to October 2019, the project has progressed significantly. Spearheaded now with renewed determination, it endeavors to deliver employment, enhance local infrastructure through CSR initiatives, and generate significant annual revenue.
