Left Menu

Subansiri Hydropower: Revitalizing India's Energy Landscape

The Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project in Assam aims to become India's largest conventional power project. Managed by NHPC, it's nearing completion with three units set to operate by March 2025. The project will supply electricity across 17 states and generate significant employment and revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhemaji | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:59 IST
Subansiri Hydropower: Revitalizing India's Energy Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

The Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, India's prospective largest conventional power project, is nearing completion in Assam. Managed by NHPC, around 3,000 workers are laboring tirelessly to ensure the venture comes to fruition.

Situated along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, the project will channel its energy across 17 states upon the commissioning of its initial three units by March 2025, according to NHPC Executive Director Rajendra Prasad. This ambitious undertaking aims to boost the region's power capacity immensely.

Despite setbacks caused by local protests which halted construction from December 2011 to October 2019, the project has progressed significantly. Spearheaded now with renewed determination, it endeavors to deliver employment, enhance local infrastructure through CSR initiatives, and generate significant annual revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024