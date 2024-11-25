Karnataka Steps Up: Strategic Industry Engagement in Chennai Paves Way for Innovation

Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M.B. Patil, concluded a high-profile series of meetings with influential industry leaders in Chennai on Monday, aimed at boosting investment opportunities and strategic partnerships. The series of discussions sought to strengthen Karnataka's reputation as a powerhouse for innovation-driven industries.

Prominent players in the talks included senior executives from notable companies such as Swelect, Visteon, MacDermid Alpha, and Nokia, according to an official release. With eyes on expanding investment and growth prospects in Karnataka, industry representatives were invited to participate in the upcoming Invest Karnataka 2025 Global Investors' Meet.

Focus was placed on the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing sector, with leaders underscoring the need for a robust ecosystem, especially in PCB manufacturing and display technology. The government promoted the Kochenahalli ESDM cluster in Mysuru as an attractive investment site, discussing initiatives for skill development tailored to swift sector growth.

In talks with Ashok Leyland, discussions centred around potential advancements in electric vehicle manufacturing, battery production, and research into alternative fuels. Karnataka's supportive EV policies were highlighted as pivotal to the company's growth aspirations.

Companies such as TAFE and the Sanmar Group emphasized the necessity of innovation-driven collaboration in automotive and aerospace spheres. The government suggested strategic growth locations like Dharwad, citing operational advantages as incentives. The retention of skilled talent through development of comprehensive industrial townships comprising schools and hospitals was also discussed.

These meetings reinforced Karnataka's dedication to customised industry support, from conceptual assistance to infrastructure readiness. Companies including the Rane Group and Wheels India expressed considerable interest in expanding to Karnataka, with Rane Group proposing a notable investment of over Rs1,000 crore, as noted in the release. High-ranking officials Selvakumar S, IAS, and Gunjan Krishna, IAS, were also in attendance.

