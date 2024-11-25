Assam Rifles Bring Healing to Conflict Zones with Mega Medical Camps

Assam Rifles recently spearheaded a series of Mega Medical Camps across various districts in Assam, attending to the healthcare needs of communities burdened by conflict and displacement. Over the span of three days, these camps decisively impacted the lives of approximately 6,750 individuals, providing much-needed medical aid and support.

In collaboration with 19 specialist doctors from Maharashtra and Karnataka, under the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the initiative saw its inception on November 18, 2024. One such camp in Lilong, staged with the aid of the Lilong United Club Association, served over 1,200 residents, encompassing women, children, and the elderly.

These camps addressed a spectrum of medical challenges, offering essential consultations, medicines, and diagnoses. The effort not only met critical healthcare needs but also reinforced community spirit amid longstanding hardships. Further extending its outreach to Sora in Kakching District and Chakpikarong in Chandel District, the camps provided medical services crucial for maternal and pediatric health, among others, showcasing a significant humanitarian commitment.

