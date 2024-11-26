Adani Green Energy Unaffected by TotalEnergies' Investment Pause

Adani Green Energy announced on Tuesday that there is no ongoing financial deal under discussion with TotalEnergies. This statement came in response a day after the French oil giant declared a halt to new investments into the Adani Group.

Despite TotalEnergies' announcement, Adani Green Energy asserted that this strategic pause would not affect its operational activities or future growth plans. The company made this confirmation through a formal filing with the stock exchange.

This clarification aims to reassure investors and stakeholders about the stability and continued progression of Adani Green Energy's business plan, regardless of TotalEnergies' recent decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)