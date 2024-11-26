India Remembers 26/11: President Murmu Leads Tributes on 16th Anniversary

In a solemn remembrance, President Droupadi Murmu honored the fallen heroes of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks on Tuesday, marking the 16th anniversary of the tragic event. "On the anniversary of cowardly terror attacks in Mumbai on 26th November 2008, I join the entire nation in paying homage to the bravehearts who lost their lives and expressing solidarity with their families," stated President Murmu in a heartfelt message on social media platform X.

Highlighting India's unwavering stance against terrorism, the President added, "A grateful nation salutes its valiant security personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our people. It is also the day to reiterate that India remains firmly committed to defeating terrorism in all its forms." Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh echoed these sentiments, with Shah noting the global acknowledgment of India's 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism, spearheaded by the Modi government.

Reflecting on the evening of horror—when ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists orchestrated attacks at prominent Mumbai locations including the Taj Hotel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus—Minister Piyush Goyal paid homage to the civilians and security forces who perished. "Respectful salute to the brave soldiers, policemen and innocent citizens who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the motherland," he stated. The 2008 attacks resulted in the tragic loss of 174 lives, including foreign nationals, and left more than 300 injured, as terrorists infiltrated Mumbai via the sea from Pakistan. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)