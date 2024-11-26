CJI Sanjiv Khanna Highlights Transformative Role of Indian Constitution

On Tuesday, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna led Constitution Day celebrations organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association, highlighting the vital role the Indian Constitution has played in the nation's post-independence development. Emphasizing its transformative influence, Khanna described the Constitution as both an approach to change and a fundamental way of life.

Reflecting on India's journey since independence, Khanna pointed out the monumental transformation from a country grappling with partition, illiteracy, and poverty into a formidable global democracy. He credited this evolution largely to the guiding framework of the Constitution, underscoring its significance in nurturing a self-assured nation.

Khanna called upon bar members to adhere to constitutional principles and upheld the legacy of landmark rulings in areas such as environmental and privacy laws. While noting the impact of a new system in reducing adjournment application volumes, Khanna welcomed suggestions for enhancing judicial processes but cautioned against reverting to old practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)