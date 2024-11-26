Left Menu

Mumbai's Resilience: Remembering 26/11 and the Victory Against Terrorism

Marking the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, Israeli Consul General Kobbi Shoshani and Maharashtra leaders paid tributes to victims at Nariman House and Leopold Cafe. The resilience of Mumbai against terrorism, as seen in bustling streets today, symbolizes a victory against fear and economic disruption.

Updated: 26-11-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:17 IST
Mumbai's Resilience: Remembering 26/11 and the Victory Against Terrorism
Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani paying tribute at Nariman House(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In solemn remembrance of the 26/11 terror attacks, Israel's Consul General for Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani, visited Nariman House in Mumbai on Tuesday to pay tribute to the victims. Recalling his visit to the site shortly after the attack, Shoshani spoke to ANI about the fear and chaos he witnessed.

Reflecting on Mumbai's recovery, Shoshani highlighted the bustling city's resilience against terrorism. He noted the crowded restaurants and busy streets as a testament to India's triumph over the terrorists' intent to instill fear and cripple the economy. 'India won against terrorism,' he stated.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers, and Governor paid their respects at the Martyrs Memorial. Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the attacks as 'a blot on civilization,' praising India's effective anti-terrorism measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

