Kim Yo Jong Condemns Anti-Regime Leaflets
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has strongly criticized leaflets allegedly criticizing the North Korean regime sent from South Korea. The North Korean authorities have begun cordoning off affected areas and collecting the controversial materials, according to reports from state media KCNA.
In a recent development, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has denounced the dissemination of leaflets that criticize the regime, as reported by state media KCNA on Tuesday.
These leaflets are alleged to have been sent across the border from South Korea, sparking rebuke from North Korean officials. Kim noted that efforts are underway to secure the affected areas and collect the inflammatory materials.
This incident marks another point of tension in the relations between North and South Korea, highlighting the fragile state of affairs on the Korean Peninsula.
