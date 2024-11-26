Left Menu

Kim Yo Jong Condemns Anti-Regime Leaflets

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has strongly criticized leaflets allegedly criticizing the North Korean regime sent from South Korea. The North Korean authorities have begun cordoning off affected areas and collecting the controversial materials, according to reports from state media KCNA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:48 IST
Kim Yo Jong Condemns Anti-Regime Leaflets
Kim Yo Jong
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a recent development, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has denounced the dissemination of leaflets that criticize the regime, as reported by state media KCNA on Tuesday.

These leaflets are alleged to have been sent across the border from South Korea, sparking rebuke from North Korean officials. Kim noted that efforts are underway to secure the affected areas and collect the inflammatory materials.

This incident marks another point of tension in the relations between North and South Korea, highlighting the fragile state of affairs on the Korean Peninsula.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024