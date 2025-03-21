Left Menu

South Korea Awaits Xi Jinping's Visit for APEC Summit

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul expressed hope that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the APEC summit in South Korea this November. Cho's remarks came during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

Updated: 21-03-2025 13:02 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul has expressed optimism concerning a potential visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping for the upcoming APEC summit scheduled in November. His statement was made public on Friday, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

During a diplomatic meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, Cho articulated the desire for enhanced bilateral relations through Xi's presence at the event.

The potential visit is being seen as a significant opportunity for South Korea to strengthen its diplomatic and economic ties with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

