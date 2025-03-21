South Korea Awaits Xi Jinping's Visit for APEC Summit

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul has expressed optimism concerning a potential visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping for the upcoming APEC summit scheduled in November. His statement was made public on Friday, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

During a diplomatic meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, Cho articulated the desire for enhanced bilateral relations through Xi's presence at the event.

The potential visit is being seen as a significant opportunity for South Korea to strengthen its diplomatic and economic ties with China.

