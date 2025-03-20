Russian Jet Intrudes into South Korea's Airspace Again
A Russian military plane entered South Korea's air defense zone without prior notice, marking the eighth intrusion since March. Moscow does not acknowledge the zone, leading South Korea to lodge a formal complaint with Russia regarding the repeated airspace violations.
On Thursday, a Russian military plane entered South Korea's air defense zone without prior notification, according to South Korea's defense ministry.
This marks the eighth such incursion since March 11. The ministry reports that Moscow does not recognize the designated airspace boundaries.
In response, South Korea has filed a complaint with Russia's military attache, asserting the need for respecting air defense zones to avoid conflicts.
