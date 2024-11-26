RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' Hospital Stay Sparks Brief Health Concerns
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was hospitalized for acidity but is now stable, according to a statement from Apollo Hospital in Chennai. Das, with extensive experience in finance and governance, has been serving as the Governor of the Reserve Bank since 2018 and was reappointed in 2021.
The Reserve Bank of India's Governor, Shaktikanta Das, was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for acidity last night. However, doctors have confirmed that he is stable and not facing any major health concerns, offering relief to watchers of the financial institution.
A statement from Dr. R K Venkatasalam, Director of Medical Services at Apollo Hospitals, assured the public that Das will be discharged shortly. The news was corroborated by an RBI spokesperson who reiterated that there is no cause for alarm regarding Das' health.
Shaktikanta Das, an experienced IAS officer with a tenure spanning over 38 years in finance and governance, took office as the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank in December 2018. He was reappointed for a second term in 2021, continuing his stewardship until at least 2024.
