NDRF Gears Up for Predicted Storms in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on high alert in response to forecasts of intense rainfall from November 26 to 28 in Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Pondicherry. NDRF units have been strategically deployed across affected regions, including Karaikkal, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapatnam, and Mayiladuthurai. Thanjavur has received additional support with two teams on the ground.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department in Chennai has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coming days. Equipped with comprehensive search and rescue resources, the NDRF teams are prepared for potential emergencies and are actively coordinating with the Tamil Nadu State Emergency Operation Control Room.

In the latest meteorological updates, a deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal is advancing north-northwest at a rate of 12 kmph, with projections indicating it could develop into a cyclonic storm by November 27. As it potentially moves towards the Tamil Nadu coast, the India Meteorological Department is keeping a vigilant watch on its progress and potential impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)