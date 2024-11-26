Left Menu

NDRF Gears Up for Predicted Storms in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry

NDRF teams have been mobilized in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry regions anticipating heavy rainfall from November 26-28. Teams are on standby in several districts equipped with search and rescue gear. Weather authorities predict the depression to intensify into a cyclonic storm by November 27, closely monitoring the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:23 IST
NDRF Gears Up for Predicted Storms in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on high alert in response to forecasts of intense rainfall from November 26 to 28 in Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Pondicherry. NDRF units have been strategically deployed across affected regions, including Karaikkal, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapatnam, and Mayiladuthurai. Thanjavur has received additional support with two teams on the ground.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department in Chennai has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coming days. Equipped with comprehensive search and rescue resources, the NDRF teams are prepared for potential emergencies and are actively coordinating with the Tamil Nadu State Emergency Operation Control Room.

In the latest meteorological updates, a deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal is advancing north-northwest at a rate of 12 kmph, with projections indicating it could develop into a cyclonic storm by November 27. As it potentially moves towards the Tamil Nadu coast, the India Meteorological Department is keeping a vigilant watch on its progress and potential impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024