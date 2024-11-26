Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Student Dies in Apparent Suicide at Udaipur Mall

A 17-year-old student, Krish Pamecha, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of a mall in Udaipur, Rajasthan. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. No suicide note was found, and police are currently investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:56 IST
student
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old student has allegedly taken his own life by jumping from the third floor of a shopping mall in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and raised concerns about mental health among young individuals.

Identified as Krish Pamecha, the student was in class 11 and reportedly went to the mall alone on his motorcycle. Details of the circumstances leading to his death remain unclear, but police have confirmed he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Despite an exhaustive search, no suicide note was discovered, adding further complexity to the investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as they delve deeper into understanding what may have driven this young individual to such a tragic decision. Mental health professionals emphasize the importance of noticing warning signs and providing support to those possibly in distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

