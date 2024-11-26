Key Witness Testifies in Closed Courtroom: Women Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case Progresses

On Tuesday, the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi heard pivotal testimony behind closed doors from the primary witness in the sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers. Central to the charges is former BJP MP and erstwhile Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Presiding over the session, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia took the evidence of the witness in private proceedings. The Additional Public Prosecutor for Delhi police, Atul Srivastava, facilitated the evidence-gathering process. The court recorded over two hours of testimony, with the witness having arrived well in advance of the proceedings.

Representing the accused Singh, Advocates Rajiv Mohan and Rishabh Bhati were present in court. The case is set to continue with further evidence to be gathered on December 10. The witness, who played a significant role in the Jantar Mantar protest earlier in January, is one of the principal complainants.

