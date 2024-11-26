Barrick Gold Employees Detained Amid Mali's Tax Crackdown

In a developing situation, four employees from Canada's mining giant, Barrick Gold, have been detained in Mali. This West African nation is among the continent's top gold producers.

The detention is seen as part of a broader strategy by Mali's military-led government to bolster state revenues through increased taxation on foreign mining companies.

Efforts to get comments from Barrick Gold remain unresponded as the company has not yet issued any statement regarding the incident.

