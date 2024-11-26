Left Menu

Barrick Gold Employees Detained Amid Mali's Tax Crackdown

Four Barrick Gold employees have been detained in Mali, a key gold producer, as its military-led government pushes for higher mining taxes. This incident reflects a growing trend of targeting foreign firms to enhance state revenue. Barrick Gold has yet to comment on the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a developing situation, four employees from Canada's mining giant, Barrick Gold, have been detained in Mali. This West African nation is among the continent's top gold producers.

The detention is seen as part of a broader strategy by Mali's military-led government to bolster state revenues through increased taxation on foreign mining companies.

Efforts to get comments from Barrick Gold remain unresponded as the company has not yet issued any statement regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

