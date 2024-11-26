Left Menu

Global Markets React to Trump's Tariff Pledges

The global equity index dipped as the U.S. dollar rose following President-elect Trump's tariff threats against Canada, Mexico, and China. Despite initial market reactions, key U.S. indices showed resilience. Investor sentiments adjusted, considering the long timeline before policy enactments. Oil and precious metals experienced mixed fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:16 IST
Global Markets React to Trump's Tariff Pledges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, global equity markets experienced a slight decline as the U.S. dollar strengthened. This reaction came after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump pledged significant tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Despite the tariff threats, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted gains. Chief strategist Michael O'Rourke highlighted investor sentiments, noting the long lead-up to potential policy enactments allows markets to adjust.

While the peso and Canadian dollar weakened, oil prices rose amid OPEC+ talks. Precious metals showed mixed reactions, with gold experiencing volatile movements due to geopolitical tensions and Trump's trade policy impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024