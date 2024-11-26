Global Markets React to Trump's Tariff Pledges

On Tuesday, global equity markets experienced a slight decline as the U.S. dollar strengthened. This reaction came after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump pledged significant tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Despite the tariff threats, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted gains. Chief strategist Michael O'Rourke highlighted investor sentiments, noting the long lead-up to potential policy enactments allows markets to adjust.

While the peso and Canadian dollar weakened, oil prices rose amid OPEC+ talks. Precious metals showed mixed reactions, with gold experiencing volatile movements due to geopolitical tensions and Trump's trade policy impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)