Trump Threatens Increased Tariffs on EU and Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Truth Social that significant tariffs could be imposed on the European Union and Canada if they collaborate to harm the U.S. economy. He emphasized larger tariffs than those currently planned to protect America's interests against potential economic alliances between the two regions.

Updated: 27-03-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:32 IST
Donald Trump

In a statement on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning concerning the economic relations between the United States, the European Union, and Canada.

Trump indicated that if the EU and Canada collaborate in ways to damage the U.S. economy, they could face significant trade penalties. 'Large scale tariffs, much bigger than those currently planned, will be imposed if they attempt to harm our economy,' he proclaimed on Truth Social.

The president emphasized that such measures would serve as a protective response, reiterating the critical alliance that both the EU and Canada have with the USA.

