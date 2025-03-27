Strengthening Ties: Mexico and U.S. Discuss Key Bilateral Issues

In an effort to bolster bilateral relations, Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente engaged in a telephonic discussion with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Wednesday, according to a statement from Mexico's foreign ministry.

The conversation, which highlighted key areas such as security, migration, and trade, was part of a broader initiative to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries, as reported on social media platform X.

Both officials emphasized the importance of addressing shared challenges in these critical sectors to ensure mutual benefits and improved cooperation, the ministry revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)