FAO Urges Action to Address Severe Food Insecurity and Mobilize Support for Vulnerable Populations in DRC

A seven-day mission to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) by key officials from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) concluded today, with a call for increased emergency agricultural aid and scaled-up humanitarian efforts. Beth Bechdol, FAO Deputy Director-General, Abebe Haile-Gabriel, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Africa, and Rein Paulsen, Director of FAO’s Office of Emergencies and Resilience, visited areas severely affected by food insecurity to assess the crisis and raise awareness of the urgent need for more effective interventions.

The mission came amidst dire food security conditions in the DRC, where the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis reveals that approximately 25.6 million people (22% of the population analyzed) are experiencing acute food insecurity. This marks a significant rise in food insecurity levels, with internally displaced persons (IDPs) bearing the brunt of the crisis. Eastern provinces, in particular, have been hit hard, with IDP sites classified as IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), signifying critical levels of food insecurity, widespread malnutrition, and large food gaps. Projections for 2025 suggest that without substantial and sustained assistance, these numbers could worsen.

FAO’s Role in Addressing Urgent and Chronic Needs

During the visit, Bechdol highlighted that the situation is particularly urgent in IDP camps, where many families face both acute and chronic food insecurity. She emphasized the importance of innovative solutions that can address immediate needs while also unlocking the country’s agricultural potential for long-term productivity and profitability. “FAO plays a vital role in providing emergency agricultural aid, helping vulnerable populations cope with the crisis while building long-term resilience,” she said.

Success of Micro-Gardening and Agricultural Support

The FAO delegation visited several key sites, including IDP camps where they observed the impact of micro-gardening initiatives. Paulsen noted the life-saving impact of these projects, which provide nutritious food in the midst of food scarcity. He underscored that while the humanitarian response is essential, it is crucial to integrate agricultural interventions into broader strategies that enhance resilience to future shocks.

The FAO team also visited Rusayo 2 IDP site near Goma, where FAO is assisting displaced people through a cash+ program—combining cash transfers with agricultural support such as micro-gardening and livestock production inputs. Additionally, the delegation visited a market-gardening site run by elderly women in Mugunga, demonstrating the power of community-driven food production in crisis-affected areas.

Support for Sustainable Agricultural Practices

In South Kivu, the delegation explored FAO-supported projects, including a fish hatchery and high-quality seed multiplication sites, both essential for bolstering local food production and improving agricultural productivity. The partnership with INERA (National Agricultural Study and Research Institute) was also highlighted as a key component of FAO's strategy to foster agricultural innovation and sustainable practices in the region.

Moreover, the Dimitra Clubs initiative, empowering rural women and children, was another highlight of the visit. These clubs promote community-driven changes to improve food security and livelihoods, underscoring the need to integrate gender equality into the broader resilience-building efforts.

The Need for Long-term Support and Funding

The DRC continues to face a prolonged humanitarian crisis, aggravated by armed conflict, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, and economic challenges like currency depreciation and rising food prices. FAO’s ongoing efforts in the DRC have supported over 75,000 vulnerable households in North Kivu, Ituri, and South Kivu, with initiatives ranging from cash+ programs to direct agricultural assistance. To sustain and expand these efforts, FAO is calling for $330 million in funding for 2025 to support emergency agricultural aid and resilience-building projects. This represents a slight increase from last year due to the deteriorating food security situation.

Commitment to Addressing Food Insecurity and Building Resilience

The FAO officials concluded their mission with a press conference in Goma, where they reiterated their commitment to supporting the DRC's most vulnerable populations through targeted, multi-sectoral assistance aimed at strengthening food production, boosting local economies, and improving resilience to future shocks.

By continuing to support local food production, timely access to agricultural inputs, and micro-gardening projects, FAO aims to help people not only survive the immediate crisis but also build a foundation for sustainable livelihoods, ensuring that the DRC can weather future challenges and achieve food security for all its people.