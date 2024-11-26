Stellantis Factory Closure: Over 1,000 Jobs in Jeopardy
Stellantis is set to close its Vauxhall van factory in southern England, risking over 1,000 jobs. The automaker will consolidate operations at its Ellesmere Port site, investing in an all-electric vehicle hub. This move highlights a challenging market environment and potential impacts on employment.
Stellantis announced plans to close its Vauxhall van factory in southern England, putting over 1,000 jobs at risk as it navigates a challenging market.
The company will consolidate its UK production of light commercial vehicles at the Ellesmere Port facility in northern England, investing £50 million into an electric vehicle hub. Job relocations to Ellesmere Port have begun, with consultations underway.
While the British government views Stellantis' investment positively, it acknowledges the potential concerns for Luton employees. This decision emerges in a climate of increasing competition and economic uncertainty for automakers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
